GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia firefighter will be laid to rest Monday, March 29.

Steve Helling, a 13-year veteran of the Xenia Fire Division, died earlier this month, according to the fire department.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Assembly Hall at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

The public is welcome to attend a walk through visitation at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Social distancing and masks are required.