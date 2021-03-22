Xenia firefighter dies, service to be announced

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Steve Helling, a 13-year veteran of the Xenia Fire Division, has died according to the fire department.
In a post to Facebook, Xenia Fire Division officials said, “It is with great sadness that we must inform you of the passing of one of our own Xenia Fire Division Family, FF/PM Steve Helling. … Helling will be missed by our Fire Division family.”
Details surrounding his death were not mentioned by officials.
Services for Helling are pending at this time.
