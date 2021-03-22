Xenia firefighter dies, service to be announced

AUSTIN, Texas (WDTN) - The Wright State women's basketball team led for over 38 minutes on Monday afternoon on the way to a 66-62 win over No. 4-seed Arkansas in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Championship inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. The win was the Raiders' first NCAA win in program history.

The 13th-seeded Raiders (19-7) scored the first five points of the contest and led throughout the contest, with a couple ties sprinkled in, until Arkansas (19-9) took a one-point lead at 59-58 with 1:51 remaining. From there, Wright State closed the game on an 8-2 run, including the final five points in the last 29 seconds. Down one after a Razorback layup with 56 seconds remaining, Angel Baker knocked down a contested three-pointer in front of the Raider bench with 29 seconds to play, giving Wright State the lead for the final time. Jada Roberson knocked down two free throws with eight seconds remaining to ice the contest. The Raiders pulled off the first win by a No. 13 seed over a No. 4 since 2012. Coming into this year's tournament, No. 13 seeds were just 9-104 all-time. Destiny Jackson beat the buzzer with a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter to help Wright State lead 20-12 before the Raiders took a 38-26 advantage into halftime. Baker's three-pointer with 35 seconds left were the last of her 18 first half points. The Raiders scored the final five points of the third quarter - all from Baker – to take a 49-41 lead into the final quarter. Both of Baker's baskets came on drives into the lane, including an old-fashioned 3-point play with 1:01 left in the quarter. Baker finished with the game's only double-double, tallying 26 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Raiders, while Emani Jefferson also finished in double-digits with 13 points as Wright State had scoring contributions from seven different players. Wright State finished the game shooting 40 percent from the floor (25-of-62) while hitting half of its three-point baskets (6-of-12) and going 10-of-15 (67 percent) from the free throw line. The Raiders held Arkansas to 34 percent shooting from the floor (17-of-50) and just 7-of-22 from three-point range. The Razorbacks were 21-of-28 from the free throw line. The Raiders won the battle on the boards, 44-30, including 29 defensive rebounds, while their 15 offensive boards led to 14 second chance points.