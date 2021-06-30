Crews at scene of fire at Xenia home

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at a home on Kay’s Way Wednesday.

Xenia Fire Division said on Twitter that North Detroit Street in the area is closed between Country Club Drive and Omalee Drive due to crews responding.

The cause of the fire has not been made known at this time. It is not clear if anybody was home at the time of the fire or if there are any injuries.

2 NEWS crews are on the way to the scene and we will update this story as we receive more information.