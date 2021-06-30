Crews at scene of fire at Xenia home

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at a home on Kay’s Way Wednesday.

Xenia Fire Division said on Twitter that North Detroit Street in the area is closed between Country Club Drive and Omalee Drive due to crews responding.

The cause of the fire has not been made known at this time. It is not clear if anybody was home at the time of the fire or if there are any injuries.

2 NEWS crews are on the way to the scene and we will update this story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

UD plans underway for new athlete compensation rules

House bill 244 causes division, currently on DeWine's desk

Colorado sisters are only patients in the world with rare genetic disease

West Milton woman hospitalized after being accidentally ran over

Investigators release identity of man found in tote

State outlines how $2B+ in federal pandemic funds will be allocated

More News