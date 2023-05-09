DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for something to do this Mother’s Day? The Xenia Farmers Market is opening this weekend, and they have a special selection of potted plants for moms and grandmas.

According to the Xenia Farmers Market website, the market opens for the season on Saturday, May 13. The market will be open every Saturday through September 2. Customers can explore locally grown foods and plants in Downtown Xenia from 9 a.m. until noon each week.

The market itself can be found on North Detroit Street, Greene Street and East Main Street, the website states.

Special events will be held throughout the season including potted plants for Mother’s Day and a special Touch a Truck event on June 24 where guests can explore a fire engine, squad car and ambulance.

For more information, or to see the vendors attending this week, click here.