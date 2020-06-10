Xenia crews ready to tackle potential damage left behind by severe weather

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Public works and utility companies say they are prepared for whatever Wednesday’s weather may bring. In Xenia, the Public Services Director says they’ve got all their work trucks gassed up and ready to roll out if needed.

A Piqua woman was driving when a tree fell on her vehicle Tuesday. Other parts of the Miami Valley also saw downed trees and power lines because of high winds.

“We had crews out there working through the evening and well into the morning hours to restore damage occurred by downed lines,” said Mary Ann Kebel with DP&L.

She says they’ve been keeping an eye on Wednesday’s weather since Sunday. They have all of their field crews on standby as wind gusts over 40 miles per hour could present issues.

Kabel says they’re taking all precautions to keep customers and linemen safe.

“Our field crews that are out there restoring power have proper PPE. They’ve also taken social distancing in terms of how they do their restoration to make sure they have that six feet of separation,” she said.

Chris Berger, the public service director for Xenia, says they’re in constant communication with the National Weather Service. He says before Wednesday, they made sure all of their chainsaws were oiled up and sharpened, and that all work trucks had a full tank of gas so they wouldn’t have to waste one minute to respond.

“We always have three on-call public service employees: one heavy equipment operator, one person devoted to our streets and one person devoted to our utilities. They will react and come in if we get word from our 911 dispatch who’s been getting calls about downed trees,” he said.

As we enter summer storm season, Kabel wants residents to check their storm kits and make sure it has everything they might need including a portable phone charger, cash, and medicine.