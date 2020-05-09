Xenia community to host prayer walk for Ahmaud Arbery

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Members of the Xenia community have asked that people meet up for a prayer walk in honor of Ahmaud Arbery.
The walk will be Saturday, May 9, at 11 a.m. at the Xenia Station Trails.
In the post to Facebook, organizers suggest participants to dress warm.
