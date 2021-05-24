Xenia Community Schools to recommend new athletic director

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Community Schools will recommend hiring Jeremy Greenleaf as its new Athletic Director at the June 14 Board of Education regular meeting.

“Jeremy was an incredibly strong candidate who stood out among the numerous applicants for the position, and we are pleased to have him join the district,” said Dr. Gabe Lofton, Superintendent for Xenia Community Schools. “I look forward to seeing him build on our strong tradition of athletic excellence and continue to grow the program in the years to come.”

The school said Greenleaf has been the athletic director for Chaminade-Julienne since 2018, and brings valuable experience managing the many aspects of a quality athletic program to the district.

“Running a solid athletics program requires the ability to manage logistics that range from maintaining athletics facilities to managing vendors and monitoring the budget — but also the ability to relate to and motivate diverse groups of student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” Lofton said. “Jeremy checked all the boxes.”

Xenia Community Schools said Greenleaf has a master’s in Athletic Administration from Ohio University, as well as a B.A. in Sports Management from Morehead State. He was previously the Assistant Athletic Director at Chaminade-Julienne, and has coached at both the high school and college level.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to lead the athletics program at Xenia Community Schools, and use all of my experience and education to benefit our student-athletes,” said Greenleaf. “As a life-long athlete and coach, I whole-heartedly believe in the value of athletics to help students become strong leaders with the drive to succeed in whatever path they choose — and I cannot wait to begin that process with our Xenia students.”