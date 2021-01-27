Xenia Community Schools to add two levies to May ballot

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Community Schools will have two issues for voter consideration on the May ballot.

The first is a new bond issue to replace Warner Middle School. The second is a renewal of the Permanent Improvement (PI) levy.

The school said the first bond issue would generate $36 million dollars to fund the creation of a new facility adjacent to the current property.

“The incredibly close vote this past November makes the decision to ask the voters to reconsider this straight-forward plan to replace Warner Middle School a relatively simple one,” said Dr. Gabe Lofton, Superintendent of Xenia Community Schools. “The need for a new facility has not gone away, and our students deserve the opportunity to learn and grow in a facility that will meet their needs for years to come.”

The district said the current building would be replaced with a new, modern one on the same property. Students would remain in the current facility until the new building is complete and the old building can be demolished.

The second ballot issue is a renewal of a 1.3 mil Permanent Improvement levy which must be renewed every five years.

The district said it generates approximately $450,000 annually and has been funding capital improvement projects across the district for more than two decades. Xenia Schools said the renewal will not raise taxes for voters.

For more information, visit xeniaschools.org.