Xenia Community Schools release back-to-school plans for 2020-21 school year

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia Community Schools released its back-to-school plans for the 2020-21 school year, which meets the “common agreement” made with all Greene County school districts and state guidelines.

The plan, which is currently available online, details options for several scenarios. Xenia Community Schools said it is planning to open the school year with Plan A.

PLAN A

In the event that schools are permitted to open and operate with enhanced safety protocols, parents must choose one of two tracks by August 1:

Option A1 – In School Learning:

All school buildings open on time, following the 2020-2021 Academic Calendar.

All students to attend five (5) days per week in their regular classroom.

Enhanced safety protocols in place that include additional cleaning and social distancing measures.

Per state guidelines, masks will be required for staff and volunteers, and strongly encouraged for students.

Option A2 – Remote Learning (K-12):

Students will follow the 2020-2021 Academic Calendar.

Students in grades K-2 will learn through a mix of online learning services as directed by XCS staff.

Students in grades 3-12 will utilize a self-paced online learning platform.

Students at all age levels will have a teacher to facilitate online learning and answer questions. Students may not be assigned to a teacher from their regular building/grade level.

The district said the opt-in process for remote learning will open on July 13, and applications must be submitted by Aug. 1.

The track the parents and their students pick cannot be switched during the school year, unless a documented life change occurs.

PLAN B

In the event that schools are not permitted to remain open: