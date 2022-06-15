XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Community Schools is recommending a familiar face as the district’s new athletic director.

The district said it will recommend hiring Nathan Kopp for the position at the June 27 board of education meeting.

“We are pleased to welcome Nathan back to the district,” said Dr. Gabe Lofton, superintendent for Xenia Community Schools. “His track record of success is one to be proud of, and we know that he will bring his passion and energy to the position.”

Kopp will return as athletic director after a one-year hiatus from the district. He previously served in the position at the school from 2016 to 2021. Prior to that, he was a teacher and coach with Troy City Schools.

“As always, our goal is to build and maintain a solid athletics program that supports student-athletes at all levels, and motivates them to succeed to their highest potential,” Lofton said. “I believe that Nathan can help us reach that goal for Xenia students, and look forward to having him back with the district.”

Kopp has a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Dayton and a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education K-12 from Wright State University.

“I am incredibly excited to return to Xenia Schools and the program that I helped build over the five years of my previous tenure,” said Kopp. “I look forward to returning to work with familiar faculty and coaching staff — and, of course, the student-athletes that make the job what it is!”