XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The next phase of the Doug Adams Stadium project at Xenia Community Schools is set to begin.

According to a release from Xenia Community Schools, the Board of Education approved an agreement with Peterson Construction for phase II of the Doug Adams Stadium renovation project.

Peterson Construction is also handling the Warner Middle School project, making it easy for work crews and tradesmen to access both construction sites which are close in proximity. The district said this will make the most efficient use of the construction crews and minimize potential delays.

“Given their current success with the project at Warner, I am excited to work with Peterson Construction on another project,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton.

“They bring a lot to the table, not the least of which is the opportunity to use their ability to expedite both projects and minimize the all-too-common delays that districts can face during construction.”

The timeline for the project is still being finalized but the design development phase is expected to be complete in December 2023, with construction beginning in April 2024. The district said the project should be completed by December 2024.

Initial plans for renovation include constructing a field house with an enhanced training room, improved concessions, restrooms, three locker rooms, a community room and additional parking.

During construction, the stadium will continue to be in use for all regular spring and fall home sporting events.

The total cost of the project will be determined after the initial designs are completed. Xenia Community Schools said it will be funded through district capital improvement funds and private donations.