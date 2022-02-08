XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Students and staff at Xenia Community Schools will no longer be mandated to where masks.

The district said that effective February 9, 2022, masks will be optional for students and staff.



“In our area and across the state, the numbers of active cases are trending in the right direction, allowing us to make this move,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton. “As I have often stated throughout the past two years, we will pivot toward more protections when the situation warrants, but we will also ease up on those precautions as the situation continues to evolve.”



The district said it will continue to gather data and adjust protocols as needed. Exposures will be tracked using the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) “Mask to Stay, Test to Play” guidelines. The optional masking change does not apply to people affected by the ODH guidelines. People who have been exposed to COVID must continue to follow the protocol to stay in school.



“I understand that many members of our community will have mixed feelings about this change, and that is entirely understandable,” said Lofton. “Like schools across the country, we are learning to manage COVID in ways we could not have imagined even a year ago, essentially finding ways to live with it long-term as safely as possible.”



Xenia Community Schools’ members are asked to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID, as well as many other contagious illnesses.



“One of the best ways we can continue to care for one another is to take the common-sense precautions that have always been in place for schools,” Lofton said. “Wash your hands, keep areas clean and disinfected, and — perhaps most importantly — stay home when you are sick.”