XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia Community Schools will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, June 29.

According to the district, the job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the central office.

“Our schools are a huge part of our community, and I want to encourage local residents who are looking for work to consider applying for a position with the district,” said Mike Earley, Director of Human Resources. “We currently have more than 500 employees, and the district hires full- and part-time positions throughout the year. We hope that the more casual environment at this open job fair will offer a great way for applicants to get to know us and consider working for their local schools.”

The school is hiring for multiple positions for the fall including classroom aides, clinic assistants, cooks, substitute teachers, substitute assistants and custodial staff.

First Student will also be on-site to talk to potential new bus drivers. Paid training is available and driver salary has been increased to $20.25 an hour. Information about working for First Student can be found at workatfirst.com.

All positions can be found at xeniaschools.org.