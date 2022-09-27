XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia Community Schools will be hosting a Curriculum Fair on Tuesday for families to get a chance to learn about lessons and meet teachers.

“As a district, we are working hard to increase ways for our families to know what is happening in our buildings across the district, and this event is just one more way to communicate clearly with our families,” said Dr. Gabriel Lofton, Superintendent.

The fair is an open house-style event for all grade levels. Families will get a chance to interact with teachers and be informed about learning standards. They will also learn about classroom routines and expectations and even get hands-on experience with classroom materials.

“While much of this information can be found online, especially with our core curriculum, there really is no substitute for talking directly to a teacher who is implementing lessons daily in their classroom,” said Dr. Lofton.

Xenia Community Schools said the Curriculum Fair will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dr. Lofton said, “By helping parents and caregivers understand more about what is happening in our classrooms, it is our hope that we can make our partnership with them one that will help our students grow and learn.”