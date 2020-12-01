Xenia Community Schools announce move to remote learning model until February

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Community Schools announced Tuesday that the district will move to fully remote learning on Monday, Dec. 7.

According to a release, the district will continue remote learning for at least six weeks, with in-person learning to resume on Monday, Feb. 1.

The school said the decision is due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and people quarantined within the district.

“We understand that this is not an easy time for our community, and I truly appreciate the impact this will have on families,” said Dr. Gabe Lofton, Superintendent. “While we have worked hard to keep students in the classroom this fall, we have also tried to prepare our school community for this shift to remote learning — and I know that the hard work of students and staff will pay dividends throughout this closure.”

