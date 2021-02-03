Xenia City Council considers downtown DORA district

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia could be one of the next communities in the Miami Valley to get a designated outdoor drinking district this spring.

Xenia City Council approved an application at their meeting last week, which is the first step to getting a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) going.

With a DORA, people would be able to walk outside with alcohol purchased from five downtown bars and restaurants, and even take it inside other downtown businesses that allow it.

“We’re extremely excited that DORA’s coming to Xenia,” brewer at Devil Wind Brewing Doug Lane said.

Lane said it’ll give businesses more opportunities to work together and host events, he said the Brewery is even considering a downtown music festival.

“It’s really going to help make Xenia a destination and give us a, put us on the map for more than just a handful of things,” Lane said.

Xenia Community and Downtown Development Coordinator Ryan Baker said his hope is DORA will bring new development downtown, with new businesses already considering Towne Square.

“It’s important to them that we have this DORA, and there’s been some interest of some people expanding their businesses should this be implemented,” Baker said.

If approved, five businesses with liquor licenses could offer a special DORA cup to customers.

That cup could be carried outside in the Towne Square area, and parts of South Detroit Street, Main Street and South Whiteman Street.

Baker said DORA could have a driving impact on the city’s economy.

“Not just for the restaurants, not just the bars and breweries in the area, but even some of the retailers, we hope this is a vehicle that continues to bring people downtown,” Baker said.

Lane said DORA will provide provide another benefit. It gives customers more options to enjoy a drink safely as bars and restaurants continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

“Having more options for outside events, or any kind of outside drinking, I think it’s really going to make people feel more comfortable for the rest of this year,” Lane said.

Xenia’s mayor is the only person who voted against the application during last week’s council meeting.

Some business owners told 2NEWS they are supportive of DORA, but do have concerns about nearby addiction recovery centers.

City council will hold a public hearing on the DORA on March 25 during their regular meeting.

If approved, the DORA would likely go into effect in May.