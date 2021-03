XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Xenia will not be holding First Fridays for the 2021 season.

“There are still many guidelines that have to be followed and with First Fridays being early in the year and the uncertainties surrounding this, we are going to have to ‘throw in the towel'”, said the city in a release.

The city said a smaller scale event may be held in July to accompany the fireworks.

