Xenia, Bellefontaine and Springboro students start class Tuesday

Miami Valley News
Posted: / Updated:

School classroom with blackboard

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia, Bellefontaine and Springboro Schools students are returning to class Tuesday, August 17.

Xenia Community Schools is staggering start dates for students beginning on Tuesday. Masks are optional for students and a virtual learning option is available.

Students and staff at Bellefontaine City Schools will not be required to wear masks Tuesday, but they can wear them if they choose. There will not be a virtual learning option.

Springboro City Schools will also have a staggered start. On Tuesday, grades 1 through 12 will head back to the classroom and pre-K through kindergarten will start Friday, August 20. The district said masks will be optional for all students and staff as long as there are no changes to state or county health department mandates. There will not be a virtual learning option .

Centerville, Dayton Public Schools, Russia, St. Mary’s, Troy and New Lebanon will be welcoming students back to the classroom on Wednesday.

| See what the mask policy is in your school here ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Experts weigh in on Biden's speech

Multi-vehicle crash injures, traps several people in Xenia

Joe Biden discusses Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

BP Agents Shot At

DoD considers bringing Afghan refugees to Fort Bliss

Bill to ban vaccine mandates

More News