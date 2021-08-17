Xenia, Bellefontaine and Springboro students start class Tuesday

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia, Bellefontaine and Springboro Schools students are returning to class Tuesday, August 17.

Xenia Community Schools is staggering start dates for students beginning on Tuesday. Masks are optional for students and a virtual learning option is available.

Students and staff at Bellefontaine City Schools will not be required to wear masks Tuesday, but they can wear them if they choose. There will not be a virtual learning option.

Springboro City Schools will also have a staggered start. On Tuesday, grades 1 through 12 will head back to the classroom and pre-K through kindergarten will start Friday, August 20. The district said masks will be optional for all students and staff as long as there are no changes to state or county health department mandates. There will not be a virtual learning option .

Centerville, Dayton Public Schools, Russia, St. Mary’s, Troy and New Lebanon will be welcoming students back to the classroom on Wednesday.