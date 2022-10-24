Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wynnona Judd has announced that “The Judds – The Final Tour” will make its way to Dayton in 2023!

According to a tweet by Wynnona, the tour is being expanded by 15 shows in 2023, one of them being right here in Dayton.

“In my 39 years of performing, this tour has truly been one of my favorite experiences ever,” said Wynonna. “You all have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song.”

The tour will stop at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Saturday, February 11.

Tickets to the general public go on sale on Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. Click here for tickets.