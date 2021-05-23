WWII veteran turns 100 years old in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN)– Fairborn Resident Gene White turns 100 years-old Monday but he says over the course of his lifetime he’s learned several rules to live by.

“There’s so many people I haven’t seen for a while, I can’t believe they’re all here,” said White.

Illinois born and raised, 100 year-old Gene reminisces on his younger years. Born on May 24th, 1921, White grew up a farmer, served in Germany during World War II and eventually worked at Wright Patterson Airforce base for 30 years as an aircraft mechanic. White’s family says he’s fiercely independent and not slowing down one bit.

“He absolutely is, somedays it feels like he can run circles around most of us,” said White’s Granddaughter Jackie Harshman. “He gives good advice on how to live long and how things are different today versus when he was a kid.”

White has seen and traveled the globe extensively and has one more piece of advice to share.

“Just love women,” said White.

Fairborn’s Mayor Paul Keller declared Sunday as Gene White Day in celebration.