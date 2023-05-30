DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley veteran celebrated a major milestone Tuesday.

World War II veteran, Byron Davis celebrated his 100th birthday among friends and family at the Earl Heck Community Center in Englewood where a Quilt of Valor was presented to him as a thank you for his service.

“It is truly a thrill to be able to honor the greatest generation, a World War II veteran, and to able to give that to him,” Nonda Harvey, Quilt of Valor Library Piecemakers coordinator, said.

“He is such a lively, wonderful example of those who have served our country. It’s a pleasure for all of us and honor to do it.”

2 NEWS wishes Byron a very happy birthday!