SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A local veteran recently had the chance to set foot in a B-24 Liberator—the only one that’s still flying.

It’s one of the rarest bombers in the world and the type of plane 98-year-old Charles Baumann flew in during WWII.

“He was originally trained as a tail gunner in the B-24 Liberator, which is parked behind us here,” describes Charles’ son, Doug. “Somehow, his pilot on the way over got an appendicitis, and his crew was broke up, and they assigned him to be a cameraman.”

Serving as a photographer for WWII, Charles flew 19 missions, but was credited with 21.

“He said he’d be hanging out trying to look out where the bombs was hit. He said it wasn’t an easy job,” states Doug.

During his missions, Charles took photographs from the plane. He was never allowed in the cockpit until now.

Decades after serving, his family was able to watch him step inside the plane he flew in, thanks in part to the Air Power History Tour that made a stop at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

“This is the last B-24 that is flying at least currently. She was built in 1941 prior to the U.S. entering WWII. So she’s quite an old gal, quite historic, and we love sharing her with everyone,” says Cheryl Hilvert, a tour leader. “We enjoy helping families make a little connection to what their loved ones may have been doing back in the war.”

“He got up to look into the pilot seat and stuff, and said I was never allowed up in this area,” states Doug.

His family captured the occasion with some photographs, just like Charles captured history during the war.

“It’s great… to honor my dad,” tears up Doug.

This was one of about 30 stops that the Air Power History Tour will be making this year. To learn more about the other dates and stops scheduled, click here.