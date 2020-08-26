WWII vet leading motorcade up I-75 to stop at Dayton City Hall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton City Hall is receiving a special visitor Wednesday, Aug. 26 — Sidney Walton, 101, is leading America’s “longest COVID-19 safe parade” as a part of a 4-day motorcade up I-75 honoring the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

As on of America’s last surviving WWII veterans, Walton left the Georgia Statehouse Monday, stopping in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Lexington, Cincinnati and now Dayton. Once he leaves Dayton City Hall, he’s headed to Detroit and will end his trip in Lansing.

To learn more about Walton’s journey across the United States and his No Regrets tour, visit gosidneygo.com. You can also click here to support his campaign.