DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — World War II Veteran Lester Applin celebrated his 105th birthday at the Community Living Center (CLC) on the Dayton VA Campus with staff Tuesday.

Applin served in the Navy and was at Pearl Harbor after joining the military at 19.

He was born in Springfield and spent most of his life in Dayton. In fact, he just moved into a nursing home in January 2021. He told staff at CLC that his long life can be attributed to church and fishing.