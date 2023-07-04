DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three unique World War II-era aircraft flew their way to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force this morning.

The Commemorative Air Force hosted a unique tour featuring the B-29 Superfortress Fifi, B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, and a T-6 Texan. The last was used to train female air service pilots during the war.

Event organizers and pilots say they love events like these and feel the importance of their mission.

“I feel connected, and I also feel extremely humbled by their service, what they did.” Sandy Travnichek, pilot of the T-6 Texan, said. “Every time I fly it’s kind of hard to imagine that, especially in the bombers the young that were so young, going out and doing such vital mission that impacted the world.”

The aircraft were on display for the public throughout the day.

A free guided gallery tour featuring Women in Aviation is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.