WSU’s Stein Galleries home to 6 Andy Warhol prints

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University is now displaying six Andy Warhol prints at the Robert and Elaine Stein Galleries, which were donated by the Andy Warhol Foundation.
“The pieces figure nicely into our collection, which is grounded in modernist works from 20th century artists,” said John Dickson associate professor in sculpture who is overseeing the Stein Galleries.
The works include:
- Two pieces from Warhol’s “Hans Christian Andersen” series
- One portrait of Muhammad Ali
- One portrait of Sitting Bull from Warhol’s “Cowboys and Indians” series
- One piece from Warhol’s “Ladies and Gentleman” series
- One piece called “Purple Cows” featuring its namesake
Due to the pandemic, the Stein Galleries’ exhibition schedule for fall 2020 has been postponed. Until scheduled programming resumes, different works from the galleries permanent collection will be on display.
Visitors to Stein Galleries must wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Though regular hours have been canceled, those interested can contact artgalleries@wright.edu to schedule an appointment.
