DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Wright State University building has caught fire, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the university, fire broke out just before 4 p.m. on the third floor of Jacob Hall. The fire burned a hole through the roof, causing authorities to shut down University Boulevard at Springwood Lane.

The building is now empty, the university said. People are being asked to avoid the area at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.