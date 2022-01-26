DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University’s (WSU) online graduate programs in business have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report.

According to Wright State, U.S. News & World Report named WSU’s online graduate programs in engineering and business among the best in the nation for 2022.

Wright State said its Industrial and Human Factors Engineering Program (IHE) in the College of Engineering and Computer Science was ranked No. 30 out of 105 ranked programs. In 2021, IHE was ranked No. 37, and in 2019, it was ranked No. 41.

WSU said U.S. News & World Report also ranked the Master of Business Administration Program, the Master of Information Systems and Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from the Raj Soin College of Business.

U.S. News & World Report based the rankings on instructor engagement with students, student excellence, student services and technology, expert opinion and faculty credentials as well as training, said Wright State. The scores were calculated using data that the programs reported and data collected from a peer reputation survey.