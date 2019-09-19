WSU students write letters for Northridge students affected by tornadoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University held its annual volunteer fair on Thursday. A number of volunteer groups gathered in the student union to showcase all the ways students can get involved outside of class.

“There are so many people who want to give, who want to volunteer, help our neighbors and do things in our community but they just don’t know where to start,” Joanie Hendricks, co-chair of We Serve Us, said.

Folks there not only looking to give their time but also their encouragement.

“Northridge Local Schools start classes on the 23rd, on Monday, and a lot of their students have been affected by those tornadoes we had on Memorial Day,” said Hendricks.

Northridge schools hopes to get letters of encouragement for all 1,500 of their students. Wright State is helped them get there by having people write and drop off their letters at the volunteer fair.

“Some of those smaller kids probably don’t understand everything they’ve gone through,” Hendricks said.

However, she wants to ensure they feel supported.

“Everybody’s touched by the devastation and its just nice. Everybody likes to hear good job,” Hendricks said.

There’s a push to make sure all 235 school staff and faculty get letters, too. While full recovery is still far into the future for many, those writing these letters hope their words can help along the way.

“You can’t go out and give everyone a hug but this is a nice way to say thank you,” Hendricks said.

