WSU working on plan for next year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University plans to make a decision regarding the 2020 to 2021 academic year by the end of June, it said in a letter to staff and students.

Researchers are returning to its campus already, with appropriate new safety protocols, required training and documentation to ensure safety.

The university, when open again, will have protocols that align with state requirements – face coverings, physical distancing, health assessments, hygiene and cleaning.

Currently, timeframes are being considered for when more employees can return, when other campus operations will resume and when voluntary athletic practices will start again.

The university said that its ultimate goal is to welcome back its students who are able and who choose to participate in an on-campus experience for the fall semester.