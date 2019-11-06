WSU volunteers make cards for Dayton Children’s patients

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University is working to make the day of patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Tuesday, university students, faculty, and staff made homemade cards for the patients at the hospital as part of their annual “Cards for Kids” event.

The cards are then distributed to patients during their meals at Dayton Children’s.

“I think it tells children that people are thinking about them. It’s not just their family and their friends that are thinking about them in the hospital but that people they’ve never met care about them and want them to get well and wish them well,” says Becky Traxler, Co-Chair of We Serve U.

This was the 10th year the school has hosted the event. They typically make two to three hundred cards each year.

