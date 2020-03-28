WSU virtual exercise classes keeping people active through stay at home order

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus has forced most people to stay home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be active. The Program Manager of Fitness and Wellness at Wright State University is making sure everyone can get a good workout in.

“I’m offering virtual workouts for people to follow so that they can continue to stay active even when they are not at a gym,” said Kara Donbrock. “The coronavirus is very serious, and your health and wellness is also very serious.”

In her videos, Kara goes into great detail on how each exercise should be performed and has opened these workouts to anyone, anywhere free of charge online. There are already 15 videos and new workouts are posted each day, Monday through Friday.

Click here to see the videos.