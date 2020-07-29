WSU to receive over $5M in CARES Act funding

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University is receiving over $5.4 million in COVID-19 relief funding. The money is part of the Coronavirus Relief Fund portion of the CARES Act and comes as part of a $200 million relief package set aside for Ohio education institutions.

School officials say most of the money will be used to support health and public safety features.

“The state Office of Budget Management (OBM) and the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) are developing the application process for the funding. We are awaiting further direction,” said a spokesperson for the university. “Broadly speaking, we anticipate the primary uses of funds will be to cover expenses that directly support health and public safety measures, and increasing capacity and effectiveness to provide traditional, flexible and online delivery of instruction.”

