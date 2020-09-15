WSU to hold virtual commencement for 2020-21 spring, summer graduates

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for its spring class of 2020 Saturday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will celebrate the Dayton campus spring 2020 graduates and Lake campus summer 2019 through spring 2020 graduates, which is more than 2,100 students. The spring class of 2020 will see students graduate with 1,490 bachelor’s degrees, 576 master’s degrees, 25 doctoral degrees and 29 associate degrees.

Wright State President Sue Edwards said that since Wright State is still unable to hold large gatherings, the university will not be able to host an in-person celebration this year.