FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University will be holding a two-day surplus sale to clear out the Boonshoft School of Medicine Research for its new owners.

Different office items such as desks, file cabinets, tables and appliances will be on sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23.

The university said faculty who worked in the building will be moving to a new location.

Proceeds will go back to campus. Anything that does not get sold will go to local nonprofits.