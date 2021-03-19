WSU to hold surplus office items sale March 22-23

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University is holding a two day building surplus sale March 22 and March 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

University officials said that the sale is being held to “expedite contents from the former Boonshoft School of Medicine Research Building.”

“It’s really good stuff,” said Kathy Warden, facilities planning manager. “There’s something here that everybody can use.”

Some of the things being sold include desks, file cabinets, tables and appliances, along with other office items.

The goal is to get as much out of the building so that things don’t wind up being thrown away. The sale will be conducted on a “cash-and-carry” basis, only cash and checks will be accepted. Those looking to buy something must have it off the premise the same day it was purchased.