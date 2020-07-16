WSU to collaborate with Air Force on testing for COVID-19 antibodies

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 14, 2020 file photo, a woman holds her hand out to have blood collected for a 15-minute test for COVID-19 coronavirus antibodies at a drive thru site in Hempstead, N.Y. Antibodies are the markers of infections that someone already had. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Researchers with Wright State University (WSU) plan to partner with the Air Force Research Laboratory in collecting blood and saliva samples from those who may have COVID-19 antibodies. The sampling is part of a pilot study aimed at validating industry testing kits.

The sampling of up to 4,526 participants over a 12-week period ending in September will take place off-campus in Fairborn.

Researchers from the 711th Human Performance Wing Airman Systems Directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Air Force Lifecycle Management Center (AFLCMC), and Ginkgo Bioworks, are investigating existing and emerging testing methods to: (1) determine the number of people with detectable COVID-19 antibodies, but no known exposure or confirmed clinical illness; and (2) leverage technological advancements to demonstrate scalable methods of detecting active COVID-19 infection.

Sampling will occur Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. Participants will be consented and enrolled over the phone and will be provided an appointment time for sample collection.

Up to four sample collection stations will run simultaneously throughout the day with samples regularly transported back to Wright-Patterson.

Researchers will utilize infection control guidelines published by the CDC.