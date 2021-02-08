WSU testing wastewater to detect COVID-19 on campuses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University is participating in a state-funded wastewater sampling program to detect COVID-19 on Dayton and Lake campuses.

The university said sampling wastewater can help detect the coronavirus early and prevent an outbreak of COVID-19.

Wastewater monitoring can detect traces of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, in sewage up to a week before physical symptoms occur.

Wright State received $120,000 in grant funding from the Ohio Department of Health to support the effort and is one of about 15 Ohio colleges and universities participating in a state-supported testing program.

The university said if a positive sample is found, a response would be coordinated that would include targeted COVID-19 testing.

“We are doing this as a way of guarding against outbreaks,” said Abimbola Ola Kolawole, a research assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences.

The grant funding will cover six months of testing. However, the university said it can monitor campus wastewater for longer since it purchased sampling equipment.

