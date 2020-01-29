WSU Teamsters postpone strike pending meeting with bargaining committee

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A union representing Wright State University Teamsters has postponed their scheduled strike after university officials committed to having a meeting with the bargaining committee.

Teamsters Local 957 filed the notice to strike to the State of Ohio last Thursday after the union rejected Wright State’s “last, best, and final” offer. The two sides met with state-appointed mediators to resolve the issues, but failed to come to an agreement.

The university says it offered significant compromises, however was unable to compromise on its position on health care. Wright State says all employees should be under the same healthcare plan.

On January 28, Teamsters Local Union 957 reached out to request that WSU officials meet with the union’s bargaining committee for further negotiations.

“Wright State University committed to meet with the local 957 bargaining committee as soon as schedules permit,” the union stated in a release.

Because of this pending meeting, the union decided to postpone the strike, which was previously scheduled to begin on February 3.