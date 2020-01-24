WSU, Teamsters fail to reach agreement, strike possible

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University and a local union that represents general truck drivers, warehousemen, helpers, sales and service, and casino employees have failed to reach an agreement on a new contract, prompting the union to file a Notice of Intent to Strike and Picket.

Teamsters Local 957 filed the notice to the State of Ohio Thursday after the union rejected Wright State’s “last, best, and final” offer. The two sides met with state-appointed mediators on Tuesday to resolve the issues, but failed to come to an agreement.

“It is truly disappointing Teamsters’ leaders rejected a resolution that is reasonable and favorable to their membership,” Wright State University President Sue Edwards said. “Our Teamsters employees are part of the Wright State family. Their work is invaluable to university operations. I remain optimistic that the broad membership, many of whom I’ve come to know personally, understand where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re headed. They want Wright State to succeed.”

The university says it offered significant compromises, however was unable to compromise on its position on health care. Wright State says all employees should be under the same healthcare plan.

In the Notice of Intent to Strike and Picket, the Teamsters filed that the strike would begin on Feb. 3 at 7 am at Wright State University. Wright State says that should the Teamsters strike, the university will operate as normal with regular hours and class schedules.

2 NEWS has reached out to Teamsters representatives but have not yet heard back.