WSU students dance the night away and raise money for Dayton Children’s Hospital during Raiderthon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Raiderthon is Wright State University’s biggest student-led fundraiser. Students commit to staying awake for more than 15 hours dancing and playing games in order to raise money for “Miracle Kids” and Dayton Chldren’s Hospital.

Several Miracle Kids came to the event to share their stories and have fun with the students.

Event organizers say they’ve already raised more money this year than they did last year, which was $34,000.

Alexis Hobbs, the volunteer in charge of organizing donations says interacting with the Miracle Kids helps motivate her to stay up all night continuing the dance-a-thon.

“It shows you what you’re raising money for. [Why] we’re up for 15 hours on our feet raising all this money,” said Hobbs.

Jay Minor is a 12-year-old Miracle Kid who once had to be treated at Dayton’s Childrens after suffering a grand maul seizure and going blind. Now he is steadily improving and reminds supporters of why it’s so important to support Raiderthon.

“There [are] 29 kids in the cancer unit right now at this very moment and its so important that we raise money for them,” said Minor.

In the seven years of the fundraiser’s existence, supporters have raised and donated more than $200,000.