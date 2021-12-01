DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State Educators Rising is collecting toys for the fundraiser Christmas for Kids.

According to a release by Wright State University, new toys can be donated at 378 Allyn Hall where they will be collected before members of WSER send them to Christmas for Kids.

“It’s just really special because we can still touch children’s lives without being in the classroom,” said Samantha Fadely, a sophomore early childhood education major and Educators Rising member. “I really want to see children wake up and be super excited just like we all were at Christmas.”

Christmas for Kids was organized by For Love of Children, a volunteer agency that serves neglected, abused, or in-need children in the Greater Dayton Area.