WSU receives $400,000 federal grant to research neurological disorders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that Wright State University will receive a $400,000 grant for clinical research on neurological disorders.

This grant was made possible in part by Congressman Mike Turner’s support of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). The legislation appropriated funding to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) for the purposes of grant funding for universities.

“This grant will allow Wright State University to continue their important contributions to medical research, particularly into the neurological disease ALS. I will continue to support the innovation and research by our great colleges and universities in the Dayton region,” said Turner.

Specifically, NINDS allocated the grant to WSU so they could continue their research on the neurological disease ALS.