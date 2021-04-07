WSU receives $2.4 million in scholarships from Ohio Department of Higher Education

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University was awarded nearly $2.4 million in Choose Ohio First scholarship money for STEMM disciplines from the State of Ohio for the 2021–22 academic year.

The Ohio Department of Higher Education awarded the university $1.07 million with a new five-year grant and $1.3 million to continue funding over the next four years as part of a grant awarded in 2020.

“A strong feature of our program is that not only do students earn a scholarship, but they also are provided opportunities for career-related internships, co-ops and undergraduate research as a required element of the program,” said Lance Cauley, associate director of Career Services.

Wright State has participated in Choose Ohio First since its inception. The program supports the economic growth of the region by enhancing the production of graduates in the critical areas needed by organizations such as Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Air Force Research Laboratory.