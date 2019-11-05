WSU producing documentary encouraging veterans to share their stories

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at Wright State University are wrapping up production of their Veterans Voices Project documentary, where veterans sit down with fellow veterans to share their stories.

“They’re not just nameless, uniformed soldiers. They’re people,” said Ryan Ley, an ARMY veteran and current classroom tech at WSU.

Ley was interviewed alongside his wife about family relationships for current and former military member.

“We talk about what it was like joining the military with me, during and how its been since I left,” Ley said.

He says we often hear war stories but not enough about the battles back home.

“It makes for good television but there’s a lot of little things you don’t get in those and we talk about that in the project quite a lot,” Ley said.

Veterans have behind the scenes roles in this documentary as well.

All the work is being done in the New Media Incubator at WSU.

“We’re a really professional environment. It’s a full studio and control room so we have roles for the students behind the camera in multiple places,” said Jennifer Ware, co-director of the New Media Incubator.

The interviews conducted will be sent to the Library of Congress in addition to being included in the documentary.

“They’re lessons of history that we’re going to get from nobody else because each veteran’s story is unique,” Ware said.

“It’s re-defined the way that I think about service,” said Seth Gordon, director of the Veteran and Military Center.

Gordon has worked in the center for years. He hopes the documentary gives people a better understanding of what veteran life is like.

“These people give up a great deal for a very long time, sometimes their whole lives, and as civilians we need to understand that,” Gordon said.

Ley says veterans will walk away saying they appreciate the work and its accuracy.

“I mean, how can it not be, we’re all veterans,” Ley said.

The Veterans Voices Project puts out webisodes corresponding to the topics covered in the documentary. You can find those here.

The documentary will premier November 21 at The Neon in Dayton.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.