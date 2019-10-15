WSU President to retire from position at end of year

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State President Cheryl B. Schrader has announced that she plans to retire from her position at the end of the year.

“I am extremely proud of the many things that we’ve accomplished during my service as president of Wright State, and I am grateful for this experience and for the wonderful support I received throughout Raider Country,” said Schrader.

Chairman of the Wright State University Board, Sean Fitzpatrick, said in a release that Schrader’s work has been essential in balancing the university’s budget, avoiding fiscal watch and establishing a new collective bargaining agreement with the faculty.

“Dr. Schrader has helped instill strong budget controls and accountability that will serve us well into the future and we are grateful for her work,” Fitzpatrick said.

The Board of Trustees will meet to discuss the next steps on October 16.

