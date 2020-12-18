WSU Police No-Shave November benefits Raider Food Pantry

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State University Police Department made a donation to  the Raider Food Pantry after participating In No-Shave November.

On Thursday, officers donated nonperishable food items and toiletries, including chicken noodle soup, cereal, peanut butter crackers and much-needed water and toilet paper to the pantry.

“Having all of this water is really helpful,” said Tylar O’Neal-White, student advocate and case manager in Counseling and Wellness and manager of the Raider Food Pantry.

The Raider Food Pantry is an emergency food service pantry that supports students and their families.

University police officers raised $1,000 for their participation in No-Shave November, a $600 increase from last year. Male officers were given permission to grow facial hair while female officers would color strands of hair and their nails with a donation to participate.

