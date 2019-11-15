WSU officers raising money for campus foodbank supplies during ‘No Shave November’

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers at Wright State University are participating in “No Shave November” to raise money to buy food for the campus foodbank.

So far, they have raised several hundred dollars.

Thursday, a parade of mustachioed officers delivered groceries to the foodbank. One officer says he relied on a food pantry growing up, so the cause hits close to home.

“It’s closer to the holidays, it’s closer to Christmas, and we sit there and think we don’t want to just donate to a charity that we might not see an impact. So we decided to donate here to Wright State University, our own community, and see that impact and serve our students even more,” said Sgt. Kurt Holden with WSU Police.

The fundraiser runs until the end of the month.

