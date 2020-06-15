WSU moving forward with layoffs, roughly 50 employees impacted

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University officials announced Monday they are commencing with “involuntary position eliminations” impacting roughly 50 occupied positions on campus.

Wright State University President Sue Edwards sent a letter to all Wright State employees to address the situation, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the university’s underlying financial condition.

Some of the 50 affected employees will not have contracts renewed, some are retiring, and others will be provided notice or other applicable options. Due to limitations of COVID-19 precautions, these notification meetings will be held via WebEx, though Edwards says these employees will be provided separation materials in both an electronic format as well as mailed paper copies to their homes.

The university will offer outplacement support for the impacted employees including career coaching, resume writing assistance, interview preparation, and career learning courses. Additionally, access to tuition remission benefits will be provided for two years post-employment for both employees and their dependents.

I recognize these are difficult and uncertain times for all of the Wright State Family. We will continue to make every effort to move through these processes as diligently and compassionately as possible, ensuring that focus remains on the respectful treatment of our employees. Wright State University President Sue Edwards

35 other faculty members chose to participate in the Faculty Retirement Incentive Program and will separate from WSU over the next few months. Over 430 employees are voluntarily reducing their appointments and participating in the Shared Work Ohio program to further support the school’s financial situation.

