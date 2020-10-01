WSU fraternity rocking for 24 hours to raise money to fight cancer

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A couple of fraternity brothers at Wright State University are rocking to raise money to fight cancer.

“What we’re doing is holding our annual event which is Rock-A-Thon,” describes Shemarr Rice, President of Alpha Beta Mu Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. at Wright State University. “Just as long as this chair continues to rock, that’s what matters to us.”

The Alpha Beta Mu Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma at Wright State has held the Rock-A-Thon ever year since 2006. They sit in a rocking chair and rock for 24 hours straight to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

“Nothing’s going to stop us,” says Jeffrey Shehee, Vice President of the fraternity.

Thursday, the two came prepared for a long day and night ahead.

“Those are like our bags for food, water, spare change of clothes because you know it gets cold outside,” says Jeffrey.

The two will rotate over the course of 24 hours taking turns in the chair. They began at 10 a.m. Thursday and will end at 10 a.m. Friday.

The cause holds special meaning for both of them, each with their own motivation for participating.

“It was my aunt actually. She had passed away [from lung cancer] a couple years ago,” says Shemarr.

“My mother–She’s extremely important to me. She’s a cancer survivor,” states Jeffrey.

Raising awareness is giving them the fuel to go all day, knowing any donation is making a difference.

If you would like to donate, you can do that through their CashApp: $WSUSigmas or Venmo @AbmSigmas.